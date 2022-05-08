Security forces arrests two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two hybrid terrorists affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen. The arrested terrorists have been identified as Abid Ali and Faisal Hassan Parray. They were arrested from Bandipora district. Police recovered 1 AK-47 rifle, 2 magazines with 30 live Rounds, 1 Pistol and 4 Pistol fired cases.

Security forces also gunned down two terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in an encounter on Sunday. After getting specific inputs about the presnece of terrorists, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Cheyan Devsar area in Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. In the ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed.

Meanwhile, a police constable was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar on Saturday. Jammu and Kashmir Police constable Ghulam Hassan was shot near Ali Jan Road in Zoonimar area in Srinagar on Saturday night.