‘Soulsister’: Shehnaaz Gill shares picture with Brahma Kumari Shivani | Watch

Mumbai: Singer and actor Shehnaaz Gill, posted a couple of photos with spiritual leader Brahma Kumari Shivani on her Instagram account on Saturday. The Bigg Boss star, who travelled to Gurgaon for the launch of one of Brahma Kumari’s campaigns, has shared photos from the event.

Shehnaaz is dressed in an all-white Anarkali suit with a turquoise blue coloured dupatta. Posing with Brahma Kumari Shivani, she wrote, ‘soulsisters’ and dropped some heart emoticons.

In a video, which is being circulated on social media platforms, Shehnaaz addressed the audience and spoke about how it is important to stay mentally strong. She also mentioned how if you are confident about yourself, you will never fail in life and will be able to adapt to anything that life throws at you. She told her fans to believe in the ultimate power of God.

In another video, Shehnaaz said that bad experiences teach you a lot in life. ‘Thokar khaa kar hi akal aati hai’, she said. In the same video, Shehnaaz is heard replying to a fan seated in the audience. The fan screamed ‘I love you’ to Shehnaaz, to which she replied, ‘I love you too’. Shehnaaz was received with a lot of love at the event with thousands of her fans cheering her on.

Shehnaaz rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13. During the Salman Khan hosted show, she met Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth passed away in September last year. Sidharth used to be associated with Brahmakumaris, and he is believed to have made Shehnaaz a part of their world. After Sidharth’s death, Shehnaaz has remained associated with Brahmakumaris. On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is reportedly set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.