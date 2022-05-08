The MHA approves Jet Airways’ security clearance: Read more…

Jet Airways has received security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs, opening the path for the airline to resume commercial flying operations in India in the coming months. The security clearance is for the proposed change in management control/shareholding pattern at Jet Airways, as well as the scheduled operator permit. The Jalan Kalrock Consortium has taken over as the new promoter of the airline, which discontinued operations in its previous guise in 2019.

‘I am directed to refer to your application and to convey security clearance for change in shareholding pattern of the company/firm, for scheduled operator permit, on the basis of security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs,’ the official message to the promoters stated.

After a three-year absence, Jet Airways resumed service to and from Hyderabad International Airport on May 5. It will shortly undergo proving flights under the supervision of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to establish its capacity to fly again.

If it is successful, the DGCA will provide it with an Air Operator Certificate. The security clearance was seen as one of the most significant impediments to the airline’s resumption of operations. The airline ceased operations in April 2019 due to financial difficulties.