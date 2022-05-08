Top 10 companies lose over Rs 2.85 lakh crore in Market Capitalization

Mumbai: The top-10 companies listed in the Indian share market had lost around Rs 2,85,251.65 crore in Market Capitalization (m-cap) in last week. On a weekly basis, the BSE Sensex slumped 2,225.29 points or 3.89% and the NSE Nifty lost 691.30 points or 4.04%.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is the worst hit company. RIL lost Rs 1,14,767.5 crore in m-cap. The Market Capitalization of RIL is now at Rs 17,73,196.68 crore.

The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services slipped down by Rs 42,847.49 crore to Rs 12,56,152.34 crore. HDFC Bank shed Rs 36,984.46 crore to Rs 7,31,068.41 crore. The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever is at Rs 5,05,068.14 crore. It lost Rs 20,558.92 crore.

ICICI Bank’s mcap slumped by Rs 16,625.96 crore to Rs 5,00,136.52 crore and that of Bharti Airtel declined by Rs 16,091.64 crore to Rs 3,90,153.62 crore. HDFC’s valuation went lower by Rs 13,924.03 crore to Rs 3,90,045.06 crore and that of State Bank of India fell by Rs 10,843.4 crore to Rs 4,32,263.56 crore. The m-cap of Infosys plunged by Rs 10,285.69 crore to Rs 6,49,302.28 crore and that of Adani Green Energy dipped by Rs 2,322.56 crore to Rs 4,49,255.28 crore.

Reliance Industries is leading the chart of top-10 firms in India. RIL is followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Adani Green Energy, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and HDFC.