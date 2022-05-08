UAE comes up with new visa rules, residence scheme to attract job seekers

The UAE unveiled a slew of new entry visas and resident permits earlier this month, that do not require a sponsor to enter the country. This move will assist the local employment market as well as entice more families to make the Emirates their permanent home.

The new amendments applied to the Golden Visa, Green Residence for a freelancer (self-employment), Green Residence for skilled employees, Green Residence for Investors, Remote work residence permit, Retirement residency, Real estate owners’ residence, Five-year multiple tourist visa and Certain trade licences. The application procedure for the newly announced visas are yet to be formally launched by the UAE.

Iqbal Marconi, CEO of ECH Business Setup service, said, ‘Many people are looking for a job, therefore, we’re receiving a lot of inquiries about freelance visas as well. E-trader licence visas, under which people can operate their own business online, are also in good demand’.

A five-year multiple tourist visa is also gaining popularity, particularly among Indian citizens. These visas, which do not require sponsors, will lure more expatriates to the UAE, according to Shamim Yusuf, general manager of Al Nahda Centre, a government service centre. They will also allow long-term foreign residents to prolong their stay here beyond retirement.

‘People who have been working in the UAE for decades want to stay back post-retirement. So Green Visas and retirements residency permits that don’t require sponsorship will allow them to make UAE their second home for the rest of their lives. The new visas are aimed at promoting the UAE as a second home destination for expats so that they can stay here after serving 20 or 30 years in the country’, he added.