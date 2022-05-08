Uddhav Thackeray announces ‘water for all’ policy in Mumbai

In Goregaon on Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s ‘water for all’ policy. The BMC will be able to provide water to illegal slums and buildings without occupation certificates as a result of this.

Through 4.6 lakh connections, the civic body provides 385 crore litres of water to the city. It was, however, unable to provide water to illegal slums and buildings without occupation certificates. Thousands of citizens were deprived of legal connections due to strict regulations.

These tenements used to buy water from private tankers at higher prices or steal water from BMC pipelines. As a result, the BMC decided to distribute water to everyone, with the policy taking effect on Saturday in Mumbai. In addition, Rs 200 crore has been aside for a desalination project in Mumbai that will produce fresh water from salt water.