Country to end mandatory Covid-19 testing for international arrivals

Tel Aviv: Israel government has decided to end the mandatory Covid-19 testing for international arrivals. People arriving at the Ben Gurion airport at Tel Aviv will be exempted from the arrival testing. But, all foreigners would still have to test negative overseas before boarding a flight to Israel. The new rule will come into effect from May 20.

Also Read: Gulf country announces passport requirements for travelers

At present, arrivals must self-isolate for at least 24 hours, until a negative PCR result is received. At Ben Gurion, all arriving passengers, Israelis and foreigners, are now directed to PCR testing stations. Since March 1, Israel has not required its citizens to test overseas for Covid-19 before boarding a flight home.