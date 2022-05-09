Forex Market: Indian rupee touches all-time low against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee slipped down to an all-time record low against the US dollar. The uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine war, sustained foreign fund outflows, strengthening of the US currency and rising crude oil prices weighed upon the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 77.17 against the American dollar. During trading it then lost ground to quote at 77.42, registering a fall of 52 paise from the last close. On Friday, the Indian rupee had plunged 55 paise to close at 76.90 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.35% higher at 104.02. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 5,517.08 crore.

The rupee has weakened sharply over the last few months due to a sharp rise in crude oil prices in the international markets.