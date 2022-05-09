‘If I die under mysterious circumstances…’: Elon Musk’s cryptic tweet create buzz on Twitter

Tech giant Elon Musk, who recently bought Twitter for a whopping sum, has been stirring up comments on social media since a while now. He has sparked another buzz today, commenting about his own ‘death under mysterious circumstances’, through the micro-blogging platform.

‘If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya’, Musk tweeted, about a week after he announced his decision to buy Twitter for $44 Billion.

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

It is not known yet why Musk made such comment on Twitter. Notably, just an hour before his tweet, Musk had shared a post that seems to be conversation with a Russian officer, who said that the Tesla CEO is involved in ‘supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment’.

The word “Nazi” doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does pic.twitter.com/pk9SQhBOsG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

‘According to our information, the delivery of the Starlink equipment was carried out by the Pentagon…’, the message read. ‘And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult – no matter how much you’ll play the fool’. The communication also claimed that the equipment was delivered in Ukraine by the Pentagon, headquarters of the US Department of Defense.

The two posts sparked speculation on whether the Tesla CEO is facing threats from Russia for helping Ukraine amid the war. In February, Mr Musk’s company SpaceX’s Starlink satellite broadband service was activated in Ukraine after a minister from the war-hit country reached out. The tweet on death under mysterious circumstances met with varied responses, ranging from jokes to caution to solidarity. Some people also pointed about a similar message from British-American computer programmer John David McAfee, who had made such a Tweet shortly before he died in June 2021.