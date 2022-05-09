IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians to face Kolkata Knight Riders today: Possible playing XI

Mumbai: In cricket, Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) today at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

KKR has 8 points from 11 matches. The team led by Shreyas Iyer have won 4 games and lost 7 games. Mumbai Indians is placed at the last position in the points table with 4 points. They won only 2 wins from 10 matches.

Predicted playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders: Baba Indrajith (wk), Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Shivam Mavi