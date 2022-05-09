Know how to record WhatsApp voice calls

Mumbai: WhatsApp is the most popular social media messaging app. The app owned by Facebook allows users to talk, send live locations and swap photographs. It always rolls out new features for its users.

WhatsApp does not allow its users to record voice calls. However, there are various options for recording calls.

Method 1:

You can simply use a second phone to record a WhatsApp call. For this, you need to keep the phone on speaker for this.

Method 2:

You can install a third-party app for this.

Download the ‘Call Recorder Cube ACR app’. It can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. It can automatically record all of your WhatsApp calls, both incoming and outgoing. This app can record calls from other apps such as Telegram, Slack, Zoom, Facebook, Signal, and others.

Here’s how to record WhatsApp calls using third party app:

Step 1: Install the ‘Call Recorder Cube ACR app’ on your device.

Step 2: You must allow the Cube ACR App Connector in the Accessibility > Settings section of your phone after downloading the app.

Step 3: You have the option to disable the battery optimization feature.

Step 4: If you want WhatsApp to record your WhatsApp calls, select that option. Now you’re ready to go.