Roller coaster gets stuck mid-ride, riders left hanging upside down for 45 mins in US

A rollercoaster ride at Carowinds amusement park in North Carolina, United States, became terrifying contrary to the riders’ expectations when it abruptly stopped. The coaster came to a halt due to a glitch that lasted over 45 minutes and left passengers dangling upside down.

One of the riders Brandon Allen stated that it was his first time on a rollercoaster at a theme park, but that ride became stuck. ‘I personally watched my tears fall from the sky. It was frightening’, Allen said.

While explaining the incident, he went on to say, ‘We go to the very top where they’re backing you up, and the instructor was doing a countdown. He goes, ‘We’re sorry, we’re having some technical difficulties’ and we thought he was joking because of the surprise element or something’.

Allen said that being stopped for minutes seemed like hours. According to him, they were assured that the ride will be fixed in 35 to 45 minutes.

The Head Spin, Carolina Cobra, and The Mind Eraser are all names for the steel boomerang roller coaster at Carowinds, North Carolina. The Flying Cobras was Carowinds’ first roller coaster after the park was purchased in 2006. The roller coaster was rebuilt and rebranded again in 2017 after the 2016 season.

Meanwhile, the Carowinds amusement park issued a statement addressing the event. As per the statement, the park’s maintenance crew responded quickly and secured the safety of the visitors. All visitors were safely returned to the station and unloaded within 30 minutes.