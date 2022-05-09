Vivo launches Vivo Y15c in India: Know the specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo launched its new smartphone, Vivo Y15c in India. It is available in two different colours: Mystic Blue and Wave Green. However, Vivo Y15c price in India and availability details are yet to be announced.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y15c runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 and is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. It features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes with the dual rear camera and a 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front for selfies and video chats.

Also Read: Gulf country to open family visit visas for expats this week

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a proximity sensor. It packs the 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W reverse charging.