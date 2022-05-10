Andhra Pradesh CM’s cousin arrested in Extortion case

On Monday, May 10, the Kadapa police in Andhra Pradesh arrested YSRCP leader and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cousin for allegedly demanding and taking bribes from the owners of a construction company in Chakrayapet Mandal.

The accused, YS Konda Reddy, was the YSR Congress Party’s Chakrayapet Mandal Chairman in the YSR Kadapa district, the chief minister’s home district. The construction firm was awarded the tender to build a road between Vempalle and Rayachoti, according to Kadapa Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan. The work has been ongoing for several months.

‘On May 5, YS Konda Reddy, a resident of Pulivendula town threatened the construction firm owners, demanding a bribe to allow the continuation of work. He also threatened that the ongoing works would be halted by influencing the government,’ the SP said.

The police registered the case on May 5 after receiving a complaint from the victims at Chakrayapet Mandal police station. YS Konda Reddy was arrested on Monday for threatening and extorting money from contractors.