Badshah buys brand new Audi Q8 worth Rs 1.23 crore, shares pic

Popular rapper Badshah recently took to his social media handle to reveal his freshly added Audi Q8 to his automobile collection. He posted a photo of himself standing with the automobile, which is worth over Rs 1.23 crore in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the rapper shared the picture and added, ‘Dynamic, sporty, versatile, this car is just like me. I’m excited to start my journey with the #AudiQ8. Thank you for welcoming me to the #AudiExperience @audiin @dhillon_balbir #FutureIsAnAttitude’.

As soon as the post was shared, fans flocked down to the comment section and expressed their thoughts. One wrote, 1 crore ki hai ye car’, while another added, ‘Kuch garibiko ko daan kiya woh Instagram par dalo. Paisa toh tum apne liye kama rahe hoo. Kuch garib logo ko treatment ke liye madat karo. Tabhi aap actor khelaoge’. The third commented, ‘A lambo, a benz, a Royce now a Q8 what a collection man’.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, India’s Audi CEO, also uploaded a photo of Badshah and wrote, ‘A car that matches @badboyshah ‘s performance and versatility, the #AudiQ8. We welcome @badboyshah to the #AudiExperience #FutureIsAnAttitude’.

On the work front, Badshah recently wrote and composed the song ‘She’s on Fire’ from Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dhaakad’.