Blast occurs outside Punjab Police Intelligence Department building; Culprits wont be spared: says CM

Mohali: A minor blast occurred outside Intelligence Department building of Punjab Police in Mohali on Monday. The police have cordoned off the area around the office, police officials said.

‘A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done’, Mohali SP (HQ) Ravinder Pal Singh told the media persons. On being asked whether it can be considered a terrorist attack, he said- ‘It can’t be ignored. We are investigating it. Forensic teams have been called’.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that police has begun an investigation into the Mohali blast stating that those who attempted to spoil the atmosphere of the state will not be spared. Mann, according to sources, has also called for a meeting at his residence today with DGP and other senior officers to seek a report on the course of action taken so far. ‘Police is investigating the blast in Mohali. Whoever tried to spoil the atmosphere of our Punjab will not be spared’, Mann tweeted.