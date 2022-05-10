Exam paper leak case; Andhra Pradesh Police arrests TDP leader Narayana

P Narayana, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was arrested by Chittoor Police on Tuesday in connection with a class 10 test paper leak at Narayana School in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, which is owned by the former minister. In connection with the case, nine persons were arrested, including government school staff.

When the District Educational Officer found that the SSC exam paper was being circulated in WhatsApp groups by unknown people on April 27, he filed a complaint. According to reports, he received an image of the question paper from a reporter, which he compared to the actual Telugu question paper.

Some unknown miscreants with access to the question paper may have shared the images in WhatsApp groups after the examination began, committing criminal breach of trust and malpractice in public examinations. This was an attempt to pass all of the students. According to the police, the school management was so focused on teaching other subjects in order to improve their JEE and NEET scores that they ignored language subjects.