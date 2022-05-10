For the first time, Prince Charles gives the Queen’s Speech

Prince Charles and Prince William, Britain’s heirs to the throne, took centre stage at the inauguration of parliament on Tuesday, replacing the 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth, who was unable to attend due to health difficulties.

For the first time in nearly 60 years, Charles stepped in to spell out the government’s legislative agenda at the Palace of Westminster, marking the first time he has taken on such a key constitutional responsibility.

In recent months, the queen, the world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch, has been noticeably missing from practically all high-profile public engagements. Due to a return of mobility challenges, she was unable to attend the address.

Charles wore an admiral’s uniform to read the agenda from a throne, as he had done at the beginning of parliament with his mother in recent years. While the queen would say ‘My Government Will…’, Prince Charles would say ‘Her Majesty’s Government Will…’

The State Opening of Parliament is a ceremony marked by great pomp and splendour, with the queen arriving in a State Coach led by mounted soldiers in ceremonial costume, and the Imperial State Crown and other regalia arriving in its own carriage.

The ritual, which takes place in the spring or after a national election, symbolises the monarchy’s centuries-old separation of powers from the elected House of Commons, the House of Lords, and the judiciary.