India launch date of Dizo Wireless Dash neckband-style earphones announced

Mumbai: Chinese earphone brand under Chinese smartphone company Realme has announced official India launch date of new Wireless Dash neckband-style earphones. The earphones will be launched in India on May 17. It will be available to purchase on Flipkart. Interested people can click the ‘Notify Me’ button on the website to receive the latest updates about the launch and availability.

The Dizo Wireless Dash are teased to feature 11.2mm drivers and will support USB Type-C charging. They will deliver up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. The pricing details of the upcoming neckband-style earphones are unknown at this moment.

The earphones will come equipped with 11.2mm drivers based on the Bass Boost+ algorithm. The earphones are said to deliver 10 hours of playback time with just a 10-minute charge.