UAE Embassy in India issues advisory

New Delhi: The UAE embassy in New Delhi has issued an advisory for all UAE citizens in India. In the advisory the country warned its citizens to be cautious of the approaching cyclone in several parts of India.

‘Exercise caution with the approach of Cyclone Asani, from Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand and West Bengal, from tomorrow, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – to May 13, 2022.The cyclone is expected to last for three days’, tweeted UAE Embassy.

The UAE mission asked the citizens to follow the safety instructions issued by the Indian authorities. In case of emergency, UAE citizens can contact the embassy on the number 0097180024 or 0097180044444.