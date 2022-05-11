Al Jazeera veteran reporter ‘assassinated’ by Israel forces in West Bank

Jenin: A senior Al Jazeera reporter was allegedly killed by Israeli army gunfire in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Qatar-based news channel said, but the military said she may have been shot by Palestinians as they clashed with its troops. She was hit by a live bullet on Wednesday while covering Israeli raids in the city of Jenin and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to the ministry and Al Jazeera journalists.

A Palestinian official said that Shireen Abu Akleh had been ‘assassinated’ by Israeli forces while reporting on a raid in the city of Jenin, which has seen intensified army raids in recent weeks as violence has surged. The Palestinian health ministry confirmed Abu Akleh’s death and said a second reporter, Ali Samodi, had been wounded. The circumstances of her death were not clear, but videos of the incident show that Abu Akleh was shot in the head, said Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim.

In a statement, the military said its troops had shot back after coming under ‘massive fire’ in Jenin and that ‘there is a possibility, now being looked into, that reporters were hit – possibly by shoots fired by Palestinian gunmen’. It has been alleged that the reporter was attacked by the Israeli forces despite the fact that she was wearing a press vest.