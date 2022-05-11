DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsDiseases & RemediesIndiaNEWSInternationalBusinessMobile AppsHealth

Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19

May 11, 2022, 07:14 am IST
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 03: Bill Gates discusses his new book 'How To Prevent The Next Pandemic' onstage at 92Y on May 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is suffering from minor symptoms. The wealthy philanthropist has stated that he will isolate himself until he has fully recovered.

Taking to Twitter, Gates wrote, ‘I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care’.

With a $65 billion endowment, the Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most powerful private foundation in the world.

Bill Gates has been an outspoken supporter of pandemic preparedness measures, particularly vaccination and medication access for poorer nations. The Gates Foundation said in October that it will pay $120 million to expand lower-income nations’ access to generic versions of Merck’s antiviral COVID-19 tablet.

