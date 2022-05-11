Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is suffering from minor symptoms. The wealthy philanthropist has stated that he will isolate himself until he has fully recovered.

Taking to Twitter, Gates wrote, ‘I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care’.

I've tested positive for COVID. I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 10, 2022

With a $65 billion endowment, the Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most powerful private foundation in the world.

We will continue working with partners and do all we can to ensure none of us have to deal with a pandemic again. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 10, 2022

Bill Gates has been an outspoken supporter of pandemic preparedness measures, particularly vaccination and medication access for poorer nations. The Gates Foundation said in October that it will pay $120 million to expand lower-income nations’ access to generic versions of Merck’s antiviral COVID-19 tablet.