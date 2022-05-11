India donates USD 800,000 to United Nations to promote Hindi language.

India has contributed USD 800,000 to the United Nations as part of an initiative to enhance the organization’s Hindi public outreach. R Ravindra, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, handed a check for a UN project initiated by India in 2018 to disseminate UN information to the Hindi-speaking population around the world.

‘The Government of India has been making continuous efforts to expand the use of Hindi in the United Nations. As part of these efforts, ‘Hindi @ UN’ project, in collaboration with the UN Department of Public Information was launched in 2018 with an objective to enhance the public outreach of the United Nations in Hindi language, and to spread greater awareness about global issues among millions of Hindi-speaking people around the world,’ In a statement, the United Nations said.

Since 2018, India has provided an extra-budgetary contribution to the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC) to mainstream and consolidate DGC’s news and multimedia material in Hindi. The UN News in Hindi has been disseminated since 2018 through the UN’s website and social media accounts, as well as a UN Facebook Hindi page, according to the statement. ‘A UN News-Hindi audio bulletin (UN Radio) is released every week,’ said.