India gets its first organic waste-powered EV charging station

At Keshavrao Khadye road near Haji Ali in Mumbai, Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray launched the country’s first organic waste-powered EV charging station.

The station, which is the first of its type, will generate 220 units of power from food waste collected in the surrounding region, mostly from large generators such as hotels and workplaces. This energy facility will now charge electric vehicles in addition to providing street lights.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is aiming to install an EV charging station powered by organic waste in each of the city’s 24 administrative wards.

Minister for Environment and Tourism Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated the electric car charging station on Monday afternoon. The project is a partnership between the municipal government and AeroCare Clean Energy. This is the first initiative of its sort in the country to convert food waste to electricity.

Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, ‘Inauguraated India’s first EV charging station powered by bio-gas at Keshavrao Khadye Marg today, which generates 220 units of energy from household waste. Along with powering street lights, this energy plant will now charge electric vehicles too’.

Ankit Zaveri, CEO, AeroCare Clean Energy said, ‘At present, there are 3-4 electric cars that come to the station. We are working towards public awareness campaign and also looking into expanding and opening more organic waste-powered EV charging stations in the city’.

The facility was built on an abandoned property near Haji Ali circle on Keshvrao Khadye road. It can produce 80 to 110 cubic metres of gas per day and 220 units of power per metric tonne of garbage and is spread out across 2,000 square feet.