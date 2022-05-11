Maharashtra woman fights leopard to save her daughter.

In Maharashtra’s Chandrapur, a mother fought a leopard to free her three-year-old daughter from its jaws. Residents, angered by the Forest Department’s inefficiency, abducted officials. Later that night, the department ordered the leopard to be killed.

The incident occurred in Chandrapur’s Durgapur Complex, where a three-year-old girl was having her dinner in the house’s courtyard. A leopard pounced at her, dragging her away with it. When the mother saw this, she chased the leopard down with a stick and hit it in the mouth. As a result, the leopard dropped the child and escaped. The severely injured child was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently undergoing care.

‘My daughter was having food while I had gone to bathe. When I came out, I saw the leopard attacking her and taking her away,’ stated the woman, Jyoti Pupalwar. ‘Even after the leopard dropped my child, I had to repeatedly attack it so that it ran away and didn’t attack us again,’ She added.