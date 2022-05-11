Pokhran tests anniversary; Prime Minister Modi pays tributes to scientists

On the occasion of National Technology Day on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to India’s scientists and their contributions to the successful nuclear tests of 1998.

The successful nuclear tests in Pokhran are observed on this day. ‘Today, on National Technology Day, we express gratitude to our brilliant scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. We remember with pride the exemplary leadership of Atal Ji who showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship,’ Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter.

The government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee made the decision to perform the tests. Modi also shared a short video clip about the tests on Twitter.