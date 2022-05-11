Thrissur Pooram fireworks display postponed amid heavy rains

The famed fireworks display at the Thrissur Pooram, which was scheduled for early morning on Wednesday, has been postponed amid heady rains. The fireworks which were scheduled to begin at 3 am on Wednesday, will be held at 7 pm today. The preparations were complete, but the unexpected downpour soon after Kudamattam ritual ruined the plan.

Earlier on the day, the Pooram had been held in all its might as thousands thronged the Vadakkunnathan Temple ground for the famous festival that was being held without COVID restrictions after two years. The Paramekkavu Panchavadyam under the orchestration of Parakkad Thankappan Marar will take place at the ‘nadappura’ of Paramekkavu.

The Kudamattam ritual, which is one of the highlights of the festival had been a treat to Pooram lovers on the site and the vast majority that witnessed it live on streaming platforms.