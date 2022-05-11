TN Students push boy into fire, hurl caste slur; booked

Three juveniles have been charged with violating the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by hurling caste slurs at an 11-year-old kid and pushing him into a fire. The victim is a sixth-grade student at Kattuchiviri Government School in Viluppuram’s Tindivanam town. The aggressors studied the same school.

The 11-year-old boy left his home around 4.30 p.m. on Monday to see his grandmother, according to police. When he got home with burns on his back, chest, and shoulders, his folks were taken aback. When asked what happened, the boy explained that he slipped and fell into a burning bush.

For treatment, the boy was taken to Tindivanam Government Hospital. He finally admitted that a couple of upper caste students at his school had been bullying him and using caste insults after much coaxing. When the boys saw him alone on the road that day, they abused him once more before throwing him into the bush fire.

The victim’s shirt caught fire right away, causing injuries, but he was able to escape by diving into a nearby water tank. The boy’s father went to the police station and filed a complaint. The three students were charged under section 324 of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 (1) (r) (s) of the SC/ST Act after the victim’s statement was taken.