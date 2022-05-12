10 policemen suspended in Maharashtra’s Thane for robbing 6 Crore from locals

On Wednesday, ten police officials, including three officers, were suspended in Maharashtra’s Thane district. The suspended cops are being investigated for allegedly stealing Rs 6 crore from a Thane resident’s.

The case came to the attention of Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh after a complaint letter accused the cops of committing a robbery at a Thane resident’s home. The Mumbra police inspector, two sub inspectors, staff, and other non-uniformed personnel entered Faizal Memon’s home after Tuesday midnight in the early hours of April 12, according to the complaint, which was also forwarded to Maharashtra’s home minister.

Gitaram Shewale, crime police inspector of Mumbra police station, and his junior officers, Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Ravi Madne and PSI Harshal Kale, have been identified as the guilty cops.