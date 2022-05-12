5 killed, 2 injured in road accident

Mathura: 5 people were killed and 2 others were injured as the Mahindra Bolero that they were travelling hit a dumper truck from the rear side. The accident occurred near the Jewar toll plaza on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Thursday morning.

The victims were going to Noida from Agra. Four of the victims were from Maharashtra and one is a native of Karnataka.

More details awaited.