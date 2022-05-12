Air Force officer leaked classified data about defence installations; booked

On Friday, May 6, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Sergeant was arrested in Delhi for allegedly leaking classified information about defence sites and people to a foreign country.

Sgt Devendra Kumar Sharma, who worked as an administrative assistant (GD) at the Air Force Record Office in Delhi’s Subroto Park, was accused of leaking sensitive information regarding defence sites and Air Force personnel to a foreign agent through electronic methods, according to IAF officials.

According to the complaint, Sharma illegally took information and documents from computers and filed them. He had also been paid by the foreign agent for the information that had been leaked.

Under the Official Secrets Act, a complaint was filed. Incriminating evidence, such as electronic devices and documents, were seized during the investigation, and the accused was arrested in the case. More research is being carried out.