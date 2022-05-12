Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes heroin worth Rs 434 crore at Delhi Airport

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted a major drug smuggling bid and seized 60 kilograms of heroin worth more than Rs 400 crores. The narcotic drug was seized from the Delhi airport. DRI also arrested one person in connection with this.

After getting specific inputs about the smuggling, the DRI officials launched an operation named ‘Black and White’. The drug was concealed inside an imported consignment which was declared as trolley bags. The consignment was sent from Entebbe in Uganda and had arrived at the Air Cargo Complex of the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi via Dubai.