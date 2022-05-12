‘India needs stronger opposition’: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Observing the country’s weak national opposition, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar stated that he believes that for a healthy democracy, India needs a stronger, as well as constructive, opposition.

Speaking in a recent interview, Ravi Shankar, the founder of the Art of Living Foundation, said, ‘India needs a stronger Opposition, a constructive Opposition. The (current) Opposition is very weak. Lack of leadership in the Opposition can make any democracy appear not as a democracy’.

‘Democracies do need a stronger Opposition — conservative, creative Opposition that is missing in India. Of course, West Bengal has shown that with free-and-fair elections, no party can meddle with the institutions of India, and the judiciary is quite strong. But the lack of a central Opposition, a strong leader will make the country look like it is autocratic, but it is not. We are such a huge democracy. People have power’, Ravi Shankar said.

The Indian spiritual guru is presently on a two-month tour of the United States, visiting different locations and promoting the message of peace and its importance in a post-Cold War world. He stated that while India is a thriving democracy with free and fair elections, a strong opposition party is needed at the national level, which he believes is currently lacking.

Ravi Shankar met with a group of Congressmen on Tuesday to address mental health. He gave a speech to the Delaware General Assembly the day before, focusing on mental health issues and promoting peace.

To reach inner calm and mental well-being, the spiritual leader stressed the necessity of using one’s own breath. The founder of the Art of Living pledged his unwavering support for making Delaware the ‘Happiest State’ by pledging to address mental health concerns in all segments of society, including students, veterans, convicts, physicians, professionals, and others.

‘We are proud to honour and thank Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s humanitarianism, spiritual leadership and commitment to peace here in the United States and across the world’, Delaware Governor John Carney said.

Ravi Shankar’s US tour in 2022 began in Miami, where he spoke to a group of doctors on the benefits of meditation for mental health and overall well-being. He travelled to Boston, where he spoke at Harvard University about de-stigmatizing mental health. He then talked with the US surgeon general at George Washington University about the problem in youth mental health.