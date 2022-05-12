IPL 2022: : Chennai Super Kings to face Mumbai Indians: Possible playing XI

Mumbai: In cricket, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 0730 pm in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gujarat Titans are on top of the table with 18 points from 12 games. Gujarat Titans have secured a play-offs spot. They are followed by Lucknow Super Giants in the second position with 16 points from 12 fixtures. Rajasthan Royals occupy third place and Royal Challengers Bangalore are in fourth position, respectively.

Also Read; Shikha Pandey’s birthday today; here some lesser-known facts about Indian Woman Cricketer

Delhi Capitals are fifth, followed by SunRisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in sixth, seventh and eighth position, respectively. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are ninth and Mumbai Indians (MI) are bottom of the table.

Possible Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith