Motorola launches Edge 30 in India: Here is price and specifications

Mumbai: Motorola launched its new smartphone, Moto Edge 30 in India on Thursday. It is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 29,999. The smartphone is available in Aurora Green and Meteor Grey colours. It will will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Reliance Digital and retail stores starting on May 19.

The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on Android 12-based MyUX and is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ processor and Adreno 642L GPU . It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It packs a triple camera setup and also has a 32-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, in-display fingerprint sensor and compass. It packs a 4,020mAh battery which is claimed to offer 32.1 hours of battery backup, along with support for 33W TurboPower charging.