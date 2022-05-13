Breaking News; ‘Massive fire kills 16, injures 30 at Delhi building’!

A large fire broke out at a four-story structure in west Delhi, killing a number of people. 16 bodies have been recovered so far. More than 30 individuals have sustained burns. However, officials have stated that one floor has still to be examined. In west Delhi, the commercial building is close to the Mundka metro station. According to officials, 60-70 individuals were evacuated from the structure.

The fire has yet to be doused, and the whole structure has been consumed, according to photographs from the scene. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer Delhi) Sameer Sharma, a preliminary investigation has found that the building was mainly utilized for giving office space to firms.