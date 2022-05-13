IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore to face Punjab Kings today

Mumbai: In cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Punjab Kings in the 6th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are currently fourth in the points table of IPL with 14 points from 12 games, including 7wins and 5 losses. Punjab Kings is in the 8th position with 5 wins in 11 matches.

Predicted XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan. Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh