Masjid committee moves Supreme Court for stay on Gyanvapi mosque survey.

On Friday, a masjid committee petitioned the Supreme Court for a stay on the Varanasi court’s order to survey the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Masjid complex. The management committee of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid in Varanasi filed a petition with the Supreme Court, requesting an urgent hearing.

The Supreme Court responded by asking that the lawyer provide petition documents. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana stated, ‘We will see after we see the papers.’ The survey of the Gyanvapi mosque will continue, according to a court in Varanasi, and a report must be submitted by May 17.

The court ruled that the entire space, including the basement, will be surveyed and videographed while hearing the plea on whether a survey could be undertaken within the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. Along with Ajay Mishra, the court appointed a second court commissioner, Vishal Kumar Singh.