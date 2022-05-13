Pakistan’s ISI involved in Mohali blast case, says Punjab Police; 6 arrested

Six people have been arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with a blast that occurred on the third floor of the Punjab Police intelligence office in Mohali on Monday night. Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra also said that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was involved in the case during a press conference on Friday.

‘We have cracked the case. The main person, who was the key conspirator, is gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa from Tarn Taran. He shifted to Canada in 2017,’ stated DGP VK Bhawra. According to the senior cop, Lakhbir Singh Landa is linked to Harvinder Rinda, who is known to be close to Pakistan’s ISI.

Kanwar Bath, Baljeet Kaur, Baljeet Rambo, Anandeep Sonu, Jagdeep Kang, and Nishan Singh are among those arrested by the police. Nishan Singh is accused of providing the rocket-propelled grenade that exploded.