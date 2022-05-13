DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Policeman killed by terrorists in Kashmir’s Pulwama

May 13, 2022, 11:06 am IST

 

Srinagar: A policeman was shot dead by terrorists at his residence in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thokar was shot at in Gudoora in the district this morning, a police spokesman said.

The injured cop was rushed to the Army’s 92 base hospital in the city but succumbed to injuries. This is the second attack by terrorists within 24 hours. A Kashmiri Pandit government employee was shot dead by terrorists inside his office at Chadoora in Budgam district on Thursday.

