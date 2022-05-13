TDP’s Nara Lokesh slams YSRCP, YS Jagan over gang rape of Dalit minor girl in AP

Nara Lokesh, the national general secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), slammed the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh for the gang rape of a minor Dalit girl in Kadapa district on Thursday, May 12. He questioned why ‘no gun nor Jagan’ came to the aid of a Dalit girl who had been gang-raped and impregnated in Proddatur, the hometown of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Lokesh also called the police’s cover-up of the sexual abuse and impregnation case ‘inhuman.’ The woman police wing revealed the gang-rape and attempted to bring justice to the victim, but it was all in vain.

Lokesh urged in a statement that the government explain why police officials did not file a report right away. ‘Instead of making efforts to nab the culprits, they made efforts to hush up the gang-rape. They silently shifted the girl to a private home in violation of the rules,’ he said.