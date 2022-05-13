Thomas Cup: Indian men’s badminton team creates new history

Bangkok: In badminton, Indian men’s badminton team wrote new history by entering the semifinals. Thus the Indian team assured a medal for the country in the event. The Indian shuttlers defeated Malaysia in the quarterfinals by ‘3-2’.

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the pair of Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin by ‘21-19, 21-15’. Kidambi Srikanth defeated Ng Tze Yong by ‘21-11, 21-17’. HS Prannoy defeated Leong Jun Hao by ‘21-13, 21-8’. Meanwhile, India’s Lakshya Sen lost to reigning world champion Lee Zii Jia by ‘21-23, 9-21’ and Krishna Prasad and Vishnuvardhan lost to Aaron Chia and Teo Ee Yi.

India is now assured of at least a bronze in the tournament. India will now face Denmark in the semifinals.