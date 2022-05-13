UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away

Dubai: UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away. He was aged 73. The Ministry of Presidential Affairs declared official national mourning for the death of the president for 40 days from Friday.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan became the president of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi in November 3, 2004.He succeeded his father late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who served as the UAE’s first president since the union in 1971 until he passed away on November 2, 2004.

Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was the second President of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. He was the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed.