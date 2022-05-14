A Brief History, Overview, and Theme of World Fair Trade Day 2022!

World Fair Trade Day is observed annually on the second Saturday in May. The day’s goal is to recognize those who have made significant contributions to the battle against poverty, exploitation, and climate change. The purpose of the day is to promote sustainable development and fair trade practices.

World Fair Trade Day will be held on May 14 this year. It promotes Fair Trade and urges the public to buy Fair Trade items wherever feasible, so becoming fair and ethical consumers. Several events are planned to commemorate World Fair Trade Day. Photography contests, meetups, and conferences are examples of these.

THEME

The theme for World Fair Trade Day 2022 is ‘Climate Justice #LetsDoItFair’.

HISTORY

In 2004, the World Fair Trade Organization (WFTO) launched the World Fair Trade Day project, which brings together individuals, fair trade organisations, environmental movements, manufacturers, and consumers from all around the world. The World Fair Trade Organization, originally known as the International Federation of Alternative Traders, was founded in 1989 and is a global alliance comprising 324 organizations from over 70 nations.

Every year on the second Saturday in May, the World Fair Trade Organization (WFTO) and World Fair Trade Day celebrate Fair Trade as a tangible contribution to the fight against poverty and exploitation, climate change, and the economic crisis, which has a significant impact on the world’s most vulnerable people.

SIGNIFICANCE

In today’s world, when there is so much inequality, fair trade is becoming increasingly important. Thousands of individuals are currently working in deplorable circumstances and getting underpaid. The global crisis emphasizes the importance of a just and sustainable economy on a local and global scale. By extending options for small and disadvantaged producers, trade may aid the most vulnerable and create long-term livelihoods.

As a result, by paying workers a fair wage, fair trade enterprises try to enhance working and living circumstances for their employees and communities. Millions of Fair Trade producers and merchants, companies and governments, support organisations, and volunteers have all contributed to the global spread of Fair Trade.