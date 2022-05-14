All entertainment activities suspended in UAE with immediate effect

Dubai: The UAE government has suspended all entertainment activities with immediate effect. The decision was announced during the the death of the nation’s leader Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced this.

AN official mourning period of 40 days was announced Friday in the country. All federal and local government departments, ministries, and private firms will suspend operations for three days.

Also Read: Free parking for 3-day announced in UAE

Here is the list of suspended events:

Abu Dhabi Cultural Summit:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has postponed the fifth edition of the Culture Summit Abu Dhabi 2022, which was scheduled to be held next week. New dates will be announced later.

Dubai Comedy Show: The show was earlier scheduled to run from May 12 to 22. It haspostponed its shows for the next three days.

Dubai Opera:

The Dubai Opera has suspended all shows from May 13 to 16.

Break the Block:

Break The Block, Dubai’s first street food block party was scheduled to take place on May 13 and 14 has been postponed to a later date.

Dubai Economy and Tourism:

All events were suspended till Tuesday, May 17.

UAE Pro League:

The UAE Pro League has postponed fixtures of the Adnoc Pro League and the U-21 Pro League for three days.

Naatak:

he Hindi full length comedy play which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 15 has been postponed until further notice.

Sharjah House of Wisdom:

The Sharjah House of Wisdom has suspended all activities until further notice.

Sharjah Reading Festival:

All cultural activities and events associated with the festival has been suspended and will resume on Tuesday, May 17.