Basavaraj Bommai to attend meeting of BJP’s core committee with prominent leaders.

On Saturday, May 14, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will attend a BJP core committee meeting with other senior BJP leaders. CM Bommai stated to reporters that the conference will be attended by all of the party’s senior leaders.

‘Today all our party’s senior leaders are coming, including our in-charge Arun Singh, Santosh ji, Yediyurappa, Sadanand Gowda, Jagadish Shettar and other important leaders. A lot of issues will be discussed in the meeting, mainly the situation in the state, Vidhan Parishad and Rajya Sabha elections,’ Bommai said.

He went on to say that there would be discussions about candidates as well as a thorough discussion about creating an election plan. ‘I will decide about it (visiting Davos) today. I’m one of the two chief ministers who has received an invitation to Davos, so it is an important event, but since elections have come up now, I’ll decide today about when to go and for how many days.’ The World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting will be held in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos.