Biplab Deb resigns as Tripura Chief Minister ahead of Assembly election next year.

On Saturday, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced his resignation. He handed in his resignation letter to the governor. Biplab Kumar Deb stated after his resignation, ‘The party [BJP] is above all. I have worked for the party under the leadership and direction of PM Modi. I have tried to do justice to the people of Tripura as the head of the party’s state unit and as CM. I have tried to ensure peace, development and steer the state out of the Covid crisis.’

He went on to say to the press, ‘Everything has a time frame. We work in that time frame. Wherever I am sent, be it CM or some other post, Biplab Deb can fit in everywhere.’ Biplab Kumar Deb met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah the day before. According to sources, the BJP leadership made the decision on his resignation.