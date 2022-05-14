‘Covid-19 outbreak poses biggest challenge in country’s history’: Kim Jong Un

North Korea is facing the greatest challenge since the establishment of the nation due to the spread of COVID-19, according to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as cited by the state-run KCNA news agency. According to KCNA, Kim stated that the government must focus on adopting and strengthening anti-coronavirus measures in order to halt the development of the sickness, Sputnik News Agency reported on Saturday.

According to the KCNA news agency, the government has recorded 17,400 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 520,000. According to Sputnik News Agency, 21 fresh deaths have been reported as a result of coronavirus infections. The first coronavirus deaths were reported in North Korea on Friday. Yesterday, at least six people were reported deceased across the country.

On Thursday, the government declared a ‘serious national emergency’ after reporting its first incidence of COVID-19 Omicron strain and established a ‘maximum emergency’ viral control system, with leader Kim Jong Un threatening to ‘eradicate’ the virus. According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), top authorities, including the country’s leader Kim Jong Un, convened a crisis politburo meeting to examine the outbreak and announced the implementation of a ‘maximum emergency’ virus control mechanism.

North Korea’s claim to be free of coronaviruses has now been debunked, according to the Yonhap News Agency. Kim reportedly guaranteed that the ‘unexpected crisis’ would be solved during a meeting to review North Korea’s ‘most vital emergency’ antiviral system, which had been ‘firmly maintained’ for more than two years. He also directed all authorities to obstruct any and all attempts to curb the virus’s spread.

Furthermore, the North Korean leader ordered increased vigilance along all fronts, including the air and sea, to avoid a ‘safety vacuum’ in the country’s national defence, according to the Yonhap News Agency. Furthermore, North Korean authorities reported that samples taken from feverish patients were found to be similar to the omicron variety.

North Korea, on the other hand, claimed that it was attempting to manage and prevent the spread of the virus. It has also said that it will treat omicron-positive individuals in order to ‘find out the source of transmission in the quickest time feasible,’ according to the country’s state media.