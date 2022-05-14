Happy birthday Mark Zuckerberg; some interesting facts about the legend

Who hasn’t heard of Facebook’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg? The 14th of May is his birthday. He will be 38 years old at the time. It should be noted that he became a billionaire at the young age of 23. Of course, the success of Facebook was the reason for this, but unlike many rich people, Mark did not adopt this success and wealth in his personal life.

His clothes are an example of this. Mark Zuckerberg only buys two types of clothing, which may surprise you. If you’ve been following him on social media, you’ll notice that he often wears the same t-shirt.

Not long ago, Zuckerberg was answering questions at Facebook’s California headquarters during a public question-and-answer session. He was also questioned about wearing the same t-shirt every day during this time. He gave an amazing response.

Wearing the same clothing every day, according to Zuckerberg, helps him conserve mental energy. He stated that I do not have to consider what to dress or what would look decent on any given day. I have the feeling that there is no time in my life for these small points. He even stated that, according to study, even thinking about tiny things such as your clothes or food in the morning wastes your energy. he had added, ‘I do not want to waste my energy on these things, I want to keep creating something new for the society every moment.’

Zuckerberg also shared a photo of his wardrobe on Facebook in 2016. He had put down what to wear and what not to wear. In that wardrobe, there were just two colours of T-shirts: light grey and dark grey. When asked about clothes at the time, his response was that he did not want to waste time choosing clothes.