Huawei launches AX3 Wi-Fi 6 Plus-enabled dual-core router in India

Mumbai: Huawei launched its AX3 Wi-Fi 6 Plus-enabled dual-core router in India. It is priced at Rs. 3,999 as part of a limited period introductory offer. The offer will be valid until stock lasts. Customers can purchase the router from Amazon and Flipkart.

AX3 Wi-Fi 6-enabled router is equipped with a self-developed Gigahome dual-core 1.2GHz processor that supports 160MHz frequency bandwidth. The router is claimed to offer speeds of up to 3,000Mbps (574Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 2,402Mbps on the 5GHz band). The router uses Dynamic Narrow Bandwidth technology, which is based on Chipset Synergy. The Huawei AX3 router supports multi-router mesh networking (wireless networking, network cable networking, and the hybrid networking of wireless and network cables).